ADVERTISEMENT

Family entertainment zone coming up near Velacherry MRTS station

May 31, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - CHENNAI

A private firm has been given land measuring 78,000 sq. ft. on a five-year lease for ₹3.31 crore to develop the entertainment spot; residents in the locality are apprehensive that it could worsen traffic congestion on Station Service Road

The Hindu Bureau

Construction work in progress for a family entertainment zone on the land adjacent to the Velachery MRTS station. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The vacant land belonging to the Southern Railway adjacent to Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) Velachery Railway station is set to become a wholesome entertainment spot.

The Southern Railway has retrieved the land worth several crores of rupees from encroachers and has allotted the space to a private entity as part of the move to increase the revenue.

A railway official said the vacant land measuring nearly 78,000 square feet located outside the Velachery station has been allotted for setting up a family entertainment centre to a private company under New, Innovative, Non-fare Revenue Idea Scheme. The space has been leased out for five years for a total licence fee of ₹3.31 crore, he said. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The private firm has started work on setting up a huge food court in the family entertainment centre. Several amenities such as sports, recreation, a child play area, game zone, retail kiosks, party hall for organising private events and a departmental store will be set up, the officials said. 

However, motorists and residents in the locality fear that the Station Service Road being narrow and congested with heavy traffic due to the presence of large showrooms, the new entertainment zone could add to the traffic chaos.

The residents want the traffic police to prevent unauthorised parking of vehicles on the Station Service Road and clear the numerous vendors and hawkers occupying the narrow road to ease traffic congestion.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Chennai / railway

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US