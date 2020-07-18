Extending a helping hand

M. Nanda Govind and A.V. Anoop. Photos: special arrangement

18 July 2020 23:02 IST

Two businessmen — A.V. Anoop and M. Nanda Govind — have instituted a novel way in which the underprivileged can have some of their essential needs met.

The underprivileged can choose the groceries they want from a convenience store, and the duo will take care of the payment. They have fixed Rs.800 for a family of four and below; and if the family is larger, the beneficiary is entitled for another Rs.800.

They have been offering this service since the early days of the lockdown. They don’t get to see their beneficiary; not does the beneficiary get to see them.

“People known to us refer any needy family that they may know of. I speak to them trying to gauge their economic background. When I know they badly need some support, I ask them to go to any convenience shop where the shopkeeper has the facility of a UPI mode of payment and buy what they need. After they are done with the purchase, they share the phone number of the shopkeeper and we make the payment. Here I should say that on many occasions when the bills exceeded the Rs.800 limit, the shopkeepers were generous enough to waive them,” says 59-year-old Nanda Govind.

So far, they have helped around 400 underprivileged families across the city including those from Adyar, Perambur, Aynavaram, Avadi, Red Hills and Thirumullaivoyal.

“Financially, Anoop has been a major contributor to this service. Later on, people who came to know about our service also contributed to the cause,” says Nanda Govind.

In addition, Nanda Govind has helped youngsters living in hostels who faced evictions on account of their inability to settle their rental dues. Nanda Govind would inform the local police about it, and with their intervention, the issue would be settled amicably.

“It is not necessary that we step out of our houses to help people. Staying safely indoors one can make use of technology and their contacts to help people,” says Nanda Govind.

Nanda Govind is a former president of State Confederation of Tamil Nadu Malayalee Associations. He is a resident of Mogaippair. A.V. Anoop is chairman of World Malayalee Council, and is a resident of Anna Nagar West.