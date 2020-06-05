Exorbitant power bills not justified: CPI(M)

CHENNAI

05 June 2020 22:42 IST

CPI(M) State secretary K. Balakrishnan has said that the collection of exorbitant power bills from consumers is not justifiable and the State government must offer relief.

In a statement, he pointed out that power consumption went up as most people stayed home amid the lockdown.

Collecting bills based on the tariff slab is not justifiable, especially when people are facing issues like job loss, Mr. Balakrishnan said.

When consumption exceeds 500 units, the tariff moves to the next slab. This is the reason why consumers have been getting a power bill shock, he pointed out.

The State government should set aside the explanation given by Tangedco and collect only the tariff applicable for consumption below 500 units, taking into account the income loss, until things get back to normal, Mr. Balakrishnan added.