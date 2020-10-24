Exhibition pays homage to officers who died in line of duty

Paying their respects: City Police Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal at the photo exhibition.

CHENNAI

24 October 2020 06:23 IST

Chennai Police Commissioner inaugurates the display

Chennai Police Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal on Friday inaugurated an exhibition of photographs of personnel who died while discharging their duty.

At a special pandal near the Madhya Kailash junction, Mr. Aggarwal inaugurated the exhibition as part of the city police’s efforts to commemorate those who laid down their lives at different times. “Police Commemoration Day is observed on October 21 by paying homage to police personnel who have become martyrs. The city police are observing commemoration until the 31st of this month. As part of our efforts, we have started the exhibition, honouring the bravery and sacrifice of these police personnel,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising