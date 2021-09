CHENNAI

20 September 2021 01:44 IST

Poompuhar will hold the ‘Kolu bommai’ exhibition from September 20 to October 20 at its showroom in Anna Salai from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., according to a press release. On Monday, Rural Industries Minister T.M. Anbarasan will inaugurate the exhibition.

There will be a 10% discount on the dolls.

