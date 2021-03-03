‘Ethics, empathy and spirituality are going down in medical profession‘

CHENNAI

03 March 2021

It has lost the kind of respect it once had, says Mohan

Ethics, empathy and spirituality were going down in the medical profession due to increased commercialisation, said V. Mohan, chairman, Dr. Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre.

Speaking after the launch of his autobiography titled Making Excellence A Habit, he said that the medical profession had lost the kind of respect that it once had. He said that more than talking about diabetes, he wanted to bring out in his book how ethics, empathy and spirituality could still be combined with medicine.

Mohan Kameswaran, managing director, Madras ENT Research Foundation, said the message Dr. Mohan had not spelt out but conveyed in every page of the book was to not lose one’s humanity. “The conflict between his head and heart comes through in every chapter,” he said. “When we entered the profession, we never knew that we will be entering an industry,” he said.

Venu Srinivasan, chairman, TVS Motor Company, who released the book, lauded Dr. Mohan for his hard work, deep knowledge and diligent approach. “He has worked hard at all stages of his career in setting up this institution, a research centre, and treating almost a million patients. However, all this is underscored by a deep devotion and sense of service. That is what sets him apart from many other practitioners,” he said.

Pointing out that the book showed how Dr. Mohan aspired to become a poet when he was young, film director and cinematographer Rajiv Menon said it also brought out how good a story teller he was.

M.P. Naresh Kumar, chief cardiothoracic surgeon, Soorya Hospital and Public Health Centre, said the book had many honest observations.

Rajiv Raman, senior consultant, Department of Vitreoretinal Services, Sankara Nethralaya, said apart from inspiring medical professionals like him to focus on research, Dr. Mohan showed the importance of empathy, integrity and spirituality.