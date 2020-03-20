EPFO office restricts entry of visitors

CHENNAI

20 March 2020 01:32 IST

Those with permits can enter after screening

The regional office of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) in Ambattur has dissuaded EPF members and employers from visiting the office, until further, notice due to COVID-19.

According to a press release, EPF officials have been advised to take measures to restrict the entry of visitors to the office complex and suspend the issuing of visitors’ passes, based on an advisory from the EPFO head office.

Those with permissions from officers concerned, whom they want to meet, will be allowed in after screening. However, the EPFO will continue with public relations services through other modes.

People may use the services for claims or grievances, including phone: 044 – 26350080 and 26350120 and mobile number: 6380131921, 8903766548 and 7598846548; WhatsApp number (8903766548) and helpline: 1800 118005.

For grievances and submission of claims, mail ro.ambattur@epfindia.gov.in and csd.roamb@epfindia.gov.in; or log on to www.epfindia.gov.in.

Acknowledgements will be provided through the electronic mode, after receiving claims and other documents. The e-mails will be closely monitored by Regional PF Commissioner-I to ensure effective disposal of grievances, the release added.