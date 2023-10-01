ADVERTISEMENT

EPFO Chennai organises cleanliness drive at seven locations

October 01, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), Chennai and Puducherry Zone, conducted a cleanliness drive Ek Tareekh Ek Ghanta on Sunday across seven locations. The cleanliness drive was conducted as a part of the Sachhata Hi Seva 2023 campaign to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on the eve of his birth anniversary.

All officials of EPFO from the Chennai and Puducherry Zone took the Swachhata Pledge under the Chairmanship of Pankaj, Additional Central P.F. Commissioner (HQ), Chennai and Puducherry Zone, a press release said. 

