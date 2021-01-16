Entry into parks, beaches prohibited during Kaanum Pongal

CHENNAI

16 January 2021 02:36 IST

Police gear up; approach roads near beaches blocked

The city police said that entry to places such as the Guindy National Park and Marina, Elliot’s and Mamallapuram among other beaches would be prohibited on the day of Kaanum Pongal and appealed to the people not to gather in public places.

The State government had issued an order stating that during Pongal holidays, there was a possibility of COVID-19 spreading in areas frequented by the people. Hence, to avoid the spread of infection, the places will be closed between January 15 and 17 for the people, the order said.

Following orders from the government, the city police have made elaborate arrangements to prevent revellers from entering beaches. Approach roads have been blocked near the Marina and Elliot’s beaches, and police personnel with patrol vehicles deployed for bandobust duties.

Wooden barricades have been erected on the beach sands in Neelankarai, Thiruvanmiyur, Palavakkam and Kanathur areas. Vigil has been tightened in these areas.

City Police Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal urged the people to cooperate as they did during New Year’s eve. A special team has been formed to monitor and prevent gatherings on beaches, he said.