Encroachments pose hurdles to water flow

CHENNAI

22 October 2020 05:10 IST

They have been obstructing flood mitigation works by the WRD

Areas in the western parts of the city are facing the threat of waterlogging this northeast monsoon. While steps are being taken to improve waterways and waterbodies, breaches in bunds of channels and encroachments have been hindering flood mitigation work.

The Korattur surplus course plays a pivotal role in carrying floodwater from the Korattur lake to the waterbody in Retteri. The surplus course drains into an 11-acre Thangal eri at Kathirvedu and then again travels as a floodwater channel to join Retteri.

J. Rammohan, a resident of Kathirvedu, said the lake acts as a buffer between the two major waterbodies. However, encroachments have resurfaced, blocking the lake’s inlet. This will lead to waterlogging in the neighbouring areas during monsoon. Moreover, action must be initiated against encroachers for damage caused to public property, he added. Residents noted that a portion of the bund and the outlet of the waterbody had been blocked to form a road to create a short route to the neighbouring streets.

Advertising

Advertising

It may be recalled that the Water Resources Department had restored the waterbody, along with a voluntary organisation, last year, to increase its storage capacity by 40% and reduce local flooding.

Similarly, the bund of the Red Hills lake’s surplus course was also recently breached, near Thandalkazhani, for a stretch of 50 m by encroachers. It travels for 15 km and joins the sea near the Ennore creek.

However, it is proving to be a challenge for the Department to tackle the encroachments resurfacing on the waterbodies and waterways. Residents want steps to be taken to retrieve the encroached portions of the surplus courses and small waterbodies, to prevent flooding in their localities. Sources in the WRD said that complaints had been lodged with the Puzhal police against the encroachers.

The lack of land records is another challenge when it comes to taking stringent action against encroachers. These are sites that were already demarcated and built as floodbanks, several years ago.