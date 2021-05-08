Elderly couple found dead in Maduravoyal

CHENNAI

08 May 2021 23:51 IST

An elderly couple was found dead at their residence in Vel Nagar, Maduravoyal, on Friday. The police said it was a case of suicide.

The police identified the victims as Arjunan, 70, and his wife Anjalai, 60. They were living alone. A relative, who brought food for them, found the house locked and got no response when he tried contacting them. The police broke open the door and found the couple dead.

The bodies were sent to the Government Kilpauk Hospital for a post-mortem examination. Police registered a case and began investigating. (Those in need of counselling may contact State’s health helpline 104 or Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050 for counselling.)

