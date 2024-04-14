Early screening helps detect chromosomal abnormalities in foetus

April 14, 2024 10:25 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST

In pregnancy, the first trimester screening plays a pivotal role in identifying chromosomal abnormalities in the foetus and foetal well-being. It is to facilitate better access to the early pregnancy screening that the Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital (TNGMSSH), Omandurar Estate, started offering nuchal translucency scan and blood test for women in their 11-14 weeks of pregnancy.

ADVERTISEMENT

The early pregnancy screening is being offered as an exclusive package at the hospital’s Advanced Master Health Checkup Centre at a cost of ₹1,000. Since its launch in March 2022, 523 pregnant women have been screened.

More sensitivity

“It was with a view to detecting chromosomal abnormalities as early as less than 14 weeks in pregnancy that the Tamil Nadu government’s Health Department started the screening of pregnant women both by scan and blood markers. This comprehensive screening increases the sensitivity of the scan from 60% to more than 90%,” said V. Anand Kumar, nodal officer and radiologist at the hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that this is a boon to all pregnant women as it is affordable and easily accessible during the third month of pregnancy.

“Pregnant women should understand the importance of early screening. The nuchal translucency scan is done to screen for Down’s syndrome, Patau’s syndrome, and Edward’s syndrome. A double-marker screening, combining a blood test and an ultrasound scan, is done in the third month — that is, 11 weeks five days till 14 weeks of pregnancy,” said C. Sharmi, a consultant radiologist at the hospital.

Thickness of the skin

In the nuchal translucency scan, the thickness of the skin in the neck region of the foetus is analysed. This helps in identifying anomalies such as neural tube defects, she said. “This is a crucial screening. The idea is that if identified at an early stage, we can advise medical termination of pregnancy. The next ultrasound in the pregnancy period is in the fifth month,” she added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Sharmi said that through the screening, defects have been picked up in many cases. “Such screenings are very important as people marry late and many undergo hormone therapy for infertility,” she pointed out.

Cost factor

The doctors said the cost of screening was much higher in the private sector, and women, especially in rural and remote areas, should be made aware of the availability of the screening. Anybody can call or send a message through WhatsApp to the helpline number 7338835555 in the morning hours for details and appointments, Dr. Anand Kumar said.In pregnancy, the first trimester screening plays a pivotal role in identifying chromosomal abnormalities in the foetus and foetal well-being. It is to facilitate better access to the early pregnancy screening that the Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital (TNGMSSH), Omandurar Estate, started offering nuchal translucency scan and blood test for women in their 11-14 weeks of pregnancy.

The early pregnancy screening is being offered as an exclusive package at the hospital’s Advanced Master Health Checkup Centre at a cost of ₹1,000. Since its launch in March 2022, 523 pregnant women have been screened.

ADVERTISEMENT

More sensitivity

“It was with a view to detecting chromosomal abnormalities as early as less than 14 weeks in pregnancy that the Tamil Nadu government’s Health Department started the screening of pregnant women both by scan and blood markers. This comprehensive screening increases the sensitivity of the scan from 60% to more than 90%,” said V. Anand Kumar, nodal officer and radiologist at the hospital.

He added that this is a boon to all pregnant women as it is affordable and easily accessible during the third month of pregnancy.

“Pregnant women should understand the importance of early screening. The nuchal translucency scan is done to screen for Down’s syndrome, Patau’s syndrome, and Edward’s syndrome. A double-marker screening, combining a blood test and an ultrasound scan, is done in the third month — that is, 11 weeks five days till 14 weeks of pregnancy,” said C. Sharmi, a consultant radiologist at the hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thickness of the skin

In the nuchal translucency scan, the thickness of the skin in the neck region of the foetus is analysed. This helps in identifying anomalies such as neural tube defects, she said. “This is a crucial screening. The idea is that if identified at an early stage, we can advise medical termination of pregnancy. The next ultrasound in the pregnancy period is in the fifth month,” she added.

Dr. Sharmi said that through the screening, defects have been picked up in many cases. “Such screenings are very important as people marry late and many undergo hormone therapy for infertility,” she pointed out.

Cost factor

The doctors said the cost was much higher in the private sector, and women, especially in rural and remote areas, should be made aware of the availability of the screening. Anybody can call or send a message through WhatsApp to the helpline number 7338835555 in the morning hours for details and appointments, Dr. Anand Kumar said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.