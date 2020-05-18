Donation for COVID relief continues

CHENNAI

18 May 2020 23:22 IST

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) said it has provided dry rations to Irulas in Pazhaverkadu, Tiruvallur district, through support from its member companies.

It provided 3.5 tonnes of rice and 500 kg of dal impacting around 3,200 beneficiaries, including 700 destitute widows.

In a statement, the CII said over 6,500 Irulars across Cuddalore, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram districts have been given 17.5 tonnes of rice, 1.5 tonnes of dal and other essentials as part of the COVID-19 relief and rehabilitation measures.

TATA Tea Chakra Gold on Monday launched #OruTeaSollunga initiative, aimed at extending financial support by raising interim funds for the selected tea shops.

The initiative calls for people to donate payment equivalent for a cup of tea (each cup worth ₹10/-) digitally and will be sent to select tea shops in Tamil Nadu. On its part, TATA Tea Chakra Gold said it is donating payments for more than 2 lakh cups of tea to add to the contribution from patrons.

Lactalis India said its employees put together voluntary contributions and the company matched it, which came to a total of ₹50 lakh. This contribution will go to the state administrations in which the company is operating, including Tamil Nadu.

Velammal Nexus, in association with Nasscom, has distributed essentials commodities (which includes rice, atta flour, toor dal, salt and cooking oil ) worth ₹65 lakh to the deprived families in Chennai and its suburbs.