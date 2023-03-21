Domestic help, driver held for stealing from Aishwarya Rajinikanth’s house

March 21, 2023 11:48 pm | Updated March 22, 2023 12:08 am IST - CHENNAI

The Teynampet police on Tuesday arrested two persons – a woman domestic help and a driver – for allegedly stealing gold jewellery and diamonds from Aishwarya Rajinikanth’s house in Poes Garden.

The police said last month, Ms. Aishwarya discovered that many pieces of jewellery had gone missing from her safe locker. In her complaint, She said she suspected that her domestic help A. Eswari, 46, who had been working with her for the past 18 years, might have had a hand in this.

Based on her complaint, the Teynampet police registered a case and investigated. A special team, led by crime inspector of the Teynampet police station, kept Eswari under surveillance and scrutinised her bank account details. Then, they ascertained that she had stolen the jewellery. The police nabbed and interrogated her.

Eswari confessed that she knew where the keys to the safe locker were kept. The police said Eswari and K. Venkatesan, 44, who worked as a driver there, stole the jewellery, one piece at a time. They sold the items and bought a house in the city. The police arrested Eswari and Venkatesan and recovered 100 sovereigns of gold jewellery, 30 g of diamond, 4 kg of silver articles and property documents from them.