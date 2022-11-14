Doctors face departmental action for medical negligence

November 14, 2022 10:13 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

Two doctors of the Department of Orthopaedics, Government Peripheral Hospital, Periyar Nagar, face action after a 17-year-old girl, who suffered a ligament tear, had to undergo amputation due to medical negligence.

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian and the Health Secretary held a discussion with the Director of Medical Education and decided to immediately transfer the two doctors and initiate departmental action.

The case related to a 17-year-old girl, who was admitted for treatment of ligament tear, at the Government Peripheral Hospital, Periyar Nagar. She underwent surgery. However, the compression bandage that was used to control bleeding caused issues in blood flow to her leg. As a result, the girl had to undergo amputation at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital.

“The compression bandage should be applied for a particular time to prevent bleeding,” he said. However, the prolonged pressure caused by the bandage affected blood flow. The Minister said this should have been noticed by the doctors. “They should take the responsibility for this,” he said, shortly after an event held to mark the World Diabetes Day at the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital on Monday.

Following this, an expert committee was constituted to inquire into the incident. The committee submitted the report on Sunday night. “We had earlier assured that we will take action on the smallest of medical negligence established. The committee has found that there was medical negligence. The two doctors will be transferred immediately and will face departmental action,” Mr. Subramanian said.

He said he met the girl, who was studying first year B.Sc. Physical Education, and her family. “Once the wound heals, we will take measurements to get her a battery-operated prosthetic limb. Her father has placed a demand for a government job for her. We will take appropriate steps once she completes her education. We will take this forward to the Chief Minister,” he said.

Translation of textbooks

The Minister said that Tamil translation of seven of the 14 MBBS first year textbooks were completed. This included textbooks on medical technology, paediatric health, anaesthesiology, childhood blood disorders and cancers and physiotherapy. Translation of the remaining seven textbooks were in progress, he said.

“Government school students joining MBBS have expressed interest in learning in Tamil. This will help them in better understanding. Once the textbooks are ready, we will announce classes. A decision on examinations will be announced later,” he said.

He said 13% of the population in Tamil Nadu had diabetes. Through Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam, persons with diabetes were identified and given medication, he said.