Distributors call for previews of big budget films

CHENNAI

22 February 2020 01:12 IST

Removal of entertainment tax sought

The Tamil Nadu Film Exhibitors’ Association and the Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur Distributors’ Association said on Friday that they had decided to purchase theatrical rights of ‘big-budget’ movies only after watching their previews.

The decision reportedly comes after distributors of Rajinikanth’s Darbar, produced by Lyca Productions, said that they had suffered significant losses.

The federations also urged the State to remove the entertainment tax of 8% levied by local bodies, and ensure that new Tamil releases are broadcast on satellite channels and OTT platforms after 100 days and 8 weeks, respectively.

T. Rajendar, president, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur Distributors’ Association districts, said that they would insist on watching the preview of the film if the producers insisted on selling the movie on a ‘minimum guarantee’ or ‘outright basis’.

“We have taken the decision due to an extraordinary situation. We are seeking support from Lyca Productions on a humanitarian basis, not on a legal basis. Many exhibitors were affected. Lyca Productions have said that they would look into the issue,” he said. Mr. Rajendar said that there would be an 18-member committee (9 each from both associations) to re-negotiate the financial terms between the two stakeholders.