Chennai01 October 2021
Discussion on book about city’s landmarks
01 October 2021
A discussion on the book ‘Madras inked … impressions of an artist and an architect’ will take place at the Odyssey book store in Adyar on Saturday at 6 p.m.
The authors — Manohar Devadoss and Sujatha Shankar — will be in conversation with historian K.R.A. Narasiah.
The book is a collection of fine black-ink drawings, accompanied by detailed descriptions of landmarks in Madras, and was released in August.
