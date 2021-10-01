Discussion on book about city’s landmarks

01 October 2021 04:14 IST

A discussion on the book ‘Madras inked … impressions of an artist and an architect’ will take place at the Odyssey book store in Adyar on Saturday at 6 p.m.

The authors — Manohar Devadoss and Sujatha Shankar — will be in conversation with historian K.R.A. Narasiah.

The book is a collection of fine black-ink drawings, accompanied by detailed descriptions of landmarks in Madras, and was released in August.