DGP holds meeting on ‘Drug Free TN’ programme 

Special Correspondent
August 21, 2022 01:22 IST

CHENNAI

Director-General of Police C. Sylendra Babu on Saturday held a meeting with senior police officers to take forward the ‘Drug Free TN’ programme launched by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin recently. Greater Chennai Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal, Avadi Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore and Tambaram Police Commissioner A. Amalraj, Additional Director-General of Police Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal and other officers participated in the meeting.

He asked them to report the manpower required for enforcement and personnel for the intelligence unit, especially the unit that deals with drug menace. He also asked the police personnel to conduct an awareness campaign on the ill effects, said sources.

