Department of Posts to conduct pension adalat on June 25

CHENNAI

18 June 2021 00:13 IST

The Department of Posts will conduct a pension adalat at the divisional level on June 25 at 4 p.m. at its Chennai City Central Division on Sivagnanam Road, T. Nagar.

The pensioners of the post offices falling under the jurisdiction may forward complaints or suggestions by post or mail to dochennaicitycentral.tn@indiapost.gov.in and WhatsApp (9444751906).

Some of the post offices falling under the jurisdiction of the Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Chennai City Central Division, include those in T. Nagar, Mylapore, Greames Road Teynampet, Nungambakkam, Royapettah, Chepauk and Choolaimedu, said a press release.

