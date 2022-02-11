‘Death caused by DMK’s intimidatory tactics’

CHENNAI

11 February 2022 01:11 IST

AIADMK demands that SEC should take action against the ruling party

The AIADMK on Thursday alleged that its candidate for the 36th ward of the Kancheepuram Municipal Corporation, V. Janakiraman, died out of stress caused by the intimidation by members of the DMK.

In a statement, O. Panneerselvam, coordinator, and Edappadi K Palaniswami, co-coordinator of the AIADMK, condemned the attitude of the DMK and demanded that the State Election Commission take action against the “anti-democratic” approach of the ruling party. Steps should be taken by the SEC and the police department., they added.

Party spokesperson D. Jayakumar referred to the road show conducted by the DMK’s youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin in Karur on Wednesday which, he contended, was against regulations of the SEC. His colleague and member of the AIADMK’s team of legal advisors R.M. Babu Murugavel later submitted a complaint to the Commission and claimed that when he had contacted a senior official of the panel the previous day even as television channels telecast the Karur event, he was informed that the ban on roadshows was in force. But on Thursday when he went to the panel’s office to hand over the complaint, he was told that the ban had been lifted.

“The Commission has acted to bend the law in support of the ruling party,” Mr. Murugavel said.

In another statement, Mr. Panneerselvam and Mr. Palaniswami announced that 22 functionaries of the party, belonging to the districts of Thoothukudi, Tiruppur, Tiruchi, Salem and Chennai, had been expelled from the party for working against the organisation’s official candidates and working in support of the DMK.

Separately, the AIADMK coordinator condemned the attack on the headquarters of the State unit of the BJP and asked Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to bring to book those who were behind the attack. On the fishermen issue, Mr. Panneerselvam deplored the alleged assaults by the Sri Lankan Navy on the fishermen of Tamil Nadu and called upon the Union and State governments to ensure that the fishermen carried on their activity freely and the problem be brought to an end.

