Curbs on buying suburban train tickets removed from Feb. 1

CHENNAI

28 January 2022 17:47 IST

The Southern Railway has removed all restrictions on passengers to purchase suburban train tickets with effect from February 1 in view of the State government removing night curfew and other measures. However, the State government has announced that only 50% of the seating capacity could travel in public transport to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

In a press release, the Southern Railway announced the withdrawal of the rule of allowing only vaccinated persons to travel in suburban trains. Also the UTS app, an app for booking suburban train tickets, which was kept inoperative due to COVID-19 restrictions would be open for the extended area.

