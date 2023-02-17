ADVERTISEMENT

Cultivate the art of giving and contribute to society, Gagandeep urges college students

February 17, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST

Volunteers given awards at ‘Catalysts of Change 2023’ event for their efforts in teaching spoken English, Mathematics and personal finance to poor children and for community service

The Hindu Bureau

Greater Chennai Corporation Gagandeep Singh Bedi and Jennifer Bullock, Public Affairs Officer, U.S.Consulate General, Chennai, participating in the ‘Catalysts of Change 2023’, an event organised by Chennai Volunteers network on Friday. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

The world is becoming increasingly selfish so it is important to learn the art of giving, said Gagandeep Singh Bedi, Principal Secretary and Commissioner, Greater Chennai Corporation, at a youth service award event held on Friday.

Mr. Bedi, addressing volunteers from 10 colleges from the Chennai Volunteers network, encouraged students to contribute to society, develop the habit of reading, remain fit, and be confident.

Chennai Volunteers, a city-based volunteering network, organised “Catalysts of Change 2023” in collaboration with Department of Service Learning (Outreach), Loyola College. The award-winners were recognised for their efforts in teaching spoken English, Mathematics and personal finance to underprivileged schoolchildren and for community service.

The event was attended by Achanta Sharath Kamal, international table tennis player, and Jennifer Bullock, Public Affairs Officer, U.S. Consulate General, Chennai. Mr. Kamal, who is involved in a project with Chennai Volunteers to teach table tennis to schoolchildren, said: “More than the success I have through my career, there’s a larger sense of fulfilment when I give back to society.”

Ms. Bullock congratulated the volunteers for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic. “The spirit of volunteerism is a similarity between the two largest democracies — the U.S. and India,” she said.

Rinku Mecheri, founder of Chennai Volunteers, said the students were engaged in long-term initiatives with the aim that at least 10% of them imbibe volunteering as part of their daily life.

