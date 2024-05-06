CSK to donate whistles to MTC conductors

May 06, 2024 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - Chennai

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK), as part of its partnership with the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC), would be donating whistles to the conductors.

In a press release, the CSK said that it would be donating 8,000 whistles to conductors as the MTC has been offering free travel rides for the fans holding IPL tickets.

MTC Managing Director Alby John said that the tie up with the CSK team has helped in brand building among the younger generation for the only public carrier of the city with more than 5,000 fans travelling during IPL match days.

