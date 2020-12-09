COVID-19, cyclones delayed Ennore Thermal Plant, Tangedco says

CHENNAI

09 December 2020

The Expert Appraisal Committee of the Union Ministry of Environment and Forests has granted a further environmental clearance extension for three years

Work on the 2x660 MW Ennore SEZ Thermal Power Project at Vayalur village in Tiruvallur district has been further delayed due to the COVID-19 lockdown and the cyclones -- only 45% of the work has been completed, the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) informed the Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC) of the Union Ministry of Environment and Forests.

It made the submissions while seeking an extension of the Environmental Clearance granted in 2014 -- which is valid for seven years -- for another three years. The project, which was initially configured as a 2x800 MW was changed to 2x660 MW in 2018.

Tangedco informed the EAC that the time schedule to complete the project now is 2022-23 and that 45% physical progress of the work and 55% of financial progress has been achieved. BHEL has been contracted to develop the project.

“Considering slippages due to cyclones, COVID-19 lockdown and other force majeure, commissioning of the project is delayed. It is estimated that extension of validity of EC for 3 more years is essential to complete the project works including provision of Flue-gas Desulphurisation (FGD) for compliance of the latest environmental norms,” it submitted.

Tangedco further submitted that all work including pollution measures, require another three years to complete the project and that units 1 and 2 are expected to be commissioned by May 2022 and August 2022 respectively.

The tender for the installation of FGD is in process and it is expected that the work will be awarded for commencement by April 2021 and is scheduled to be completed by August 2023, Tangedco submitted.

After deliberations, the EAC decided to grant a further extension of Environmental Clearance by three years.