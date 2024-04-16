Court for cheque bounce cases inaugurated in Saidapet

April 16, 2024 09:48 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

Justice Krishnan Ramasamy of the Madras High Court inaugurated a court for cases under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instrument Act (cheque bounce cases) in the Saidapet court complex. Principal Sessions Judge S. Alli, Chief Metropolitan Magistrate N. Kothandaraj and Fourth Metropolitan Magistrate B. Santhosh were present on the occasion. Justice Ramasamy said the new court will be useful for the speedy disposal of cheque bounce cases. The State government has already issued orders to constitute three additional metropolitan magistrate courts – two at Egmore and one at Saidapet – for cases filed under Section 138 of the Act following a proposal from the Registrar General of the High Court.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.