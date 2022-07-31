Course in special education 

July 31, 2022 13:32 IST

Guild of Service - Bala Vihar Training School, an organisation working with person with Intellectual disabilities, is offering D.Ed in Special Education – Intellectual Development Disabilities. The two-year full-time course is recognised by the Rehabilitation Council of India (RCI), said a release.

The school is at No.10, Halls Road, Kilpauk. Applications are available in RCI website till July 31.

For details, contact 044-26475588/ 9884837103. Email: balavihar@yahoo.com

