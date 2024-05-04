Couple arrested for chit fund fraud in Porur

May 04, 2024 10:45 pm | Updated 10:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Central Crime Branch of the Avadi City Police has arrested a couple for allegedly cheating several persons by collecting money on the pretext of running chit fund schemes in Porur. The police identified the suspects as R. Anitha, 41, and her husband Russlivelan alias Murthy, 47. They were arrested following a complaint from Abitha Farooq of Kovur, her husband, and 12 others. The complaint stated that they had been paying monthly for the chit fund scheme since 2019, and that the couple cheated them to the tune of ₹36 lakh.

