ADVERTISEMENT

Couple arrested for chit fund fraud in Porur

May 04, 2024 10:45 pm | Updated 10:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

They had cheated 14 persons to the tune of ₹36 lakh

The Hindu Bureau

The Central Crime Branch of the Avadi City Police has arrested a couple for allegedly cheating several persons by collecting money on the pretext of running chit fund schemes in Porur. The police identified the suspects as R. Anitha, 41, and her husband Russlivelan alias Murthy, 47. They were arrested following a complaint from Abitha Farooq of Kovur, her husband, and 12 others. The complaint stated that they had been paying monthly for the chit fund scheme since 2019, and that the couple cheated them to the tune of ₹36 lakh.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US