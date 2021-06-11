Corporation intensifies vaccination for vendors

CHENNAI

11 June 2021 04:18 IST

Greater Chennai Corporation has intensified the vaccination drive among vendors.

The number of vendors vaccinated in the past nine days of this month has increased by 73% when compared to the total number of vendors vaccinated until May 31.

In Koyambedu market area, which has been the hub of commercial activities during the lockdown, Chennai Corporation has vaccinated 8,239 vendors.

The civic body had vaccinated 4,742 vendors in Koyambedu market area until May 31. But the number of vendors who were vaccinated reduced to 17 on June 1. The number further decreased to 11 on June 2. Owing to the decrease in number of vendors getting vaccinated, the civic body launched special vaccination drive for vendors.

Following the launch of the special drive for vendors in the city, the number of vendors who received vaccination per day increased to 703 in Koyambedu market area on Wednesday.

On Monday, Chennai Corporation conducted a vaccination drive for vendors in Chintadripet market. As many as 60 vendors participated. Many of the vendors were unable to come for vaccination because of the restrictions imposed by the police, officials said.

Chennai Corporation has also conducted vaccination for vendors of market areas, such as Kothawal Chavadi in George Town.

The civic body has focussed on preventing the spread of COVID-19 because of vendors who visit all the streets during the lockdown.

More than 13,000 mobile units have been permitted by the Chennai Corporation during the lockdown for selling essential commodities.