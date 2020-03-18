Coronavirus | Preventive measures in place in prisons across T.N.

CHENNAI

18 March 2020 01:23 IST

Prisoners screened; temporary quarantine units created

The Prison Department has brought in a series of measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 among its personnel and inmates in the State.

Prisoners are “properly” screened at the time of admission. Those who have sore throat, cough, fever or cold are lodged separately and immediately referred to a government hospital. Medical screening is done for all prisoners.

Separate temporary quarantine units have been set up to lodge prisoners who develop symptoms. Soap is being provided to all prisoners and they are being told to wash their hands, at frequent intervals, particularly before eating. This is supervised by duty warders. Prisoners who return after court production and hospital treatment are properly screened at the main gates.

Director General of Police and Inspector General of Prisons Sunil Kumar Singh told The Hindu, “At Central prisons, we have established a system of keeping prisoners in quarantine wards for 14 days. So any new prisoner who comes to a Central prison is separated from others for 14 days. On arrival, he is medically examined by doctors who are already available there. Four symptoms — sore throat, cough, fever and cold — have been added into our format. So any prisoner with symptoms will be separated and sent to the quarantine ward or to a government hospital.” Mr. Singh also sent a circular to all superintendents of Central prisons/ special prisons for women and the Borstal School in Pudukkottai.

Activities cancelled

All visit-education and NGO activities are suspended for a month, except those for yoga and meditation. On the first Sunday of every month, ‘good conduct’ prisoners are allowed to meet their family. Such practice will not be allowed for a month. Face masks will be given to those sent for ‘out-gang work’. Personnel on duty will be provided masks. Video-conferencing facilities will be utilised for producing prisoners before courts. Prisoners, after availing emergency/ordinary leaves, are screened thoroughly at the time of admission.

Advocates will be allowed inside only after washing their hands. The distance between the advocate and the prisoner should be 6 ft and both must wear masks during interviews.