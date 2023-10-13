Consumers want Tangedco to organise special name transfer camps on a monthly basis

October 13, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - CHENNAI

Domestic consumers want the Electricity Department to organise name transfer camps at section offices at least once a month in the coming years due to technical issues related to uploading documents in the online system.

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has several online services, including payment of bills, name transfer, Aadhaar linking, and new connection applications. While consumers do not have any issues regarding the online bill payments, they are facing technical issues when it comes to uploading documents for name transfer.

Tangedco has been organising special name transfer camps throughout the State for domestic consumers since July 24, wherein nearly 5 lakh consumers have benefitted. However, consumers fear once these camps are discontinued, they will have to depend on outside agencies for the process.

Consumer activist T. Sadagopan said as sales of houses and flats were a continuous process, it would be helpful if Tangedco organised a special camp every month similar to grievance redress meetings. He added that the online mechanism was not very user-friendly when it came to uploading documents, such as the latest property tax receipts and sale documents. So, the consumers would have to depend on completing formalities at e-Seva centres.

A senior official of Tangedco pointed out that Chairman and Managing Director Rajesh Lakhoni, having received several complaints regarding this issue, had directed officials of the information technology wing to take necessary steps to simplify the process.

