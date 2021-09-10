Constable suspended for molesting woman

CHENNAI

10 September 2021 01:31 IST

He committed the crime at an eatery

A traffic police constable in Chennai was suspended on charges of groping a woman at a restaurant in Iyyappanthangal.

The accused, Kumaran, a head constable, was attached to Traffic Wing, Porur.

The police sources said that while he was returning from duty he decided to have lunch at an eatery at Iyyapanthagal.

He allegedly groped a young woman who passed by at the eatery while waiting for his food.

As she raised an alarm, the staff of the restaurant alerted the police.

Kumaran was handed over to SRMC police station. He was charged with harassing a woman and was remanded in judicial custody.