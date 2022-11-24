Compound wall of a private school collapses in Triplicane

November 24, 2022 11:24 am | Updated 11:24 am IST - CHENNAI:

The Hindu Bureau

A portion of the compound of a private school collapsed on Wednesday evening. Several cars parked along the wall were damaged.

A senior official of the Greater Chennai Police said a portion of the compound wall of the private school suddenly collapsed and a woman identified as Nirmala selling waters on the pavement escaped with minor injury. Three cars and an autorickshaw were damaged.

The Ice House police have filed a case and are investigating the reasons for the wall collapse.  

