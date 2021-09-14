Complex heart therapy performed at Madras Medical Mission

CHENNAI

14 September 2021 01:35 IST

Doctors at the Madras Medical Mission performed a procedure on a patient to address a rare and complex heart condition during a workshop organised recently on non-surgical valve-in-valve therapy.

While six patients received transcatheter valve implants during the workshop, one of them had a condition called corrected transposition of the great arteries, in which the two ventricles in the heart are reversed.

K. Sivakumar, head of paediatric cardiology, said the condition resulted in the tricuspid valve of the heart facing high systemic ventricular pressure. “This made the precise position of the implant very challenging,” he said.

Ajit S. Mullasari, director, cardiology department, Madras Medical Mission, said performing a transcatheter valve therapy for a person having this condition was extremely rare and unique.