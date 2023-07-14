ADVERTISEMENT

Commuters put to hardship at Villivakkam station as service road in poor condition

July 14, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - CHENNAI

The access road on the southern side of the railway station, where the main ticket counter is located, is in a poor condition as the railways has left the road incomplete and vegetable waste on the roadside

The Hindu Bureau

A portion of the service road on the southern side of the Villivakkam railway station is full of potholes and slush. | Photo Credit: M. SRINATH

For hundreds of commuters entering the Villivakkam railway station from the southern side, it is a tough task to pass through the incomplete service road filled with potholes.

The station is a crucial hub for commuters going to Avadi, Tiruvallur and beyond. Located in a busy locality, it is used by hundreds of commuters travelling by suburban trains. However, the access road on the southern side of the railway station, where the main ticket counter is located, is in a poor condition.

M. Bhaskar, a resident of North Mada Street in Villivakkam, complained that commuters were put to hardship while walking on the slush-filled road. A portion of the service road branching off from the subway service road is laid with cement concrete and has been left incomplete by the railways. The remaining portion of the road has been filled with construction debris. The dumping of huge quantities of vegetable waste on the roadside completes the cup of woes for the pedestrians, especially during the rain. 

A senior official of the Chennai division of the Southern Railway said the service road would be paved with concrete in a few months and linked to the service road located beneath the level-crossing no. 2.

