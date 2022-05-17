College students travelling on footboard killed

May 17, 2022 23:01 IST

A 19-year-old college student, travelling on footboard of a suburban train, died after his head hit an electric pole near Tambaram on Tuesday.

The victim has been identified as K Jesuran Durai, from Maraimalai Nagar in Chengalpattu district. He was a first year BCA student in a private college in Chromepet.

Police said he used to travel by an EMU train to his college every day. On Tuesday, he was standing on the footboard with his head leaning outside the train. While the train was moving near Irumbuliyur, his head hit an electric post and he fell on the side of the rail track

Government Railway Police have registered a case and sent the body to Government Hospital, Chrompet for post-mortem.