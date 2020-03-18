Collectors take all-out measures to tackle COVID-19 threat

TIRUVANNAMALAI

18 March 2020

Tiruvannamalai Collector K.S. Kandasamy chaired a meeting with officials from various departments and shared the information released by Directorate of Public Health And Preventive Medicine to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

He ordered that all educational institutions must remain closed till March 31 and malls, clubs, tourist resorts and cinema halls should also be closed till that period. The decision on revoking the orders would be taken at a later date depending on the improvement in the scenario.

The department heads have been asked not to call for meetings. All public grievance redressal meetings and farmers’ meetings have been postponed till further orders. However, those who have grievances can drop their petitions into the boxes kept in the Collector’s office in Tiruvannamalai and Cheyyar RDO office.

Meanwhile, farmers’ meetings and public grievance redressal meetings in Tirupattur and Ranipet are cancelled till March 31, according to press releases issued by Collector’s offices in Ranipet and Tirupattur.