Coaching classes go online, students to utilise time available to prepare

Both boards are expected to announce a fresh schedule for the public exams only in June and students will have a gap of over six weeks now.

Following the postponement of both the CBSE and State Board Class 12 board exams, students will be looking to focus on preparing for entrance exams over the next few weeks. Both boards are expected to announce a fresh schedule for the public exams only in June and students will have a gap of over six weeks now.

The Tamil Nadu government had announced that all educational institutions and coaching classes should take their classes online from Tuesday and following this, several coaching centres which were preparing students for competitive exams have chalked out a schedule which include online tests, revision sessions and giving students access to video lessons.

“Our students have already started working with online worksheets and attending special classes with mentors. Over the next one month, they will continue preparing for their competitive exams, and this will also help them with their board examinations,” said Balaji Sampath, Founder, AhaGuru.

Mr Sampath said that while the additional time was a bonus for students to prepare better, he cautioned them against joining too many classes at this point. “It is best that they take up books and actively prepare by themselves. Students can use this time to make one page summaries or notes of each topic as they study, which they can go back to when they have to revise for the board exams,” he said.

Teachers across schools are also encouraging students to tackle topics that they had previously omitted, and are planning to conduct revision classes online where students can ask their doubts.

The April session of the JEE(Mains) were recently postponed owing to the increase in COVID-19 cases in the country. Many students who have already taken up the exam during the first and second session earlier this year were planning on taking up the exam again in April as well.

“For students who still have a lot of volume to cover with regard to preparing for entrance exams, we are working on guiding them in the right direction. It is important that they remain motivated and utilise the time available now in the right way,” said Pawan Kumar, Deputy Director, FIITJEE Chennai. Mr Pawan said that online proctored tests and revision sessions were being planned for the students.