CMWSSB asks consumers to pay water tax by month-end

CHENNAI

22 September 2021 01:24 IST

Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board has asked consumers to pay their dues of water taxes and water and sewer charges before September 30.

A press release said consumers can pay their taxes and charges at cash counters at CMWSSB head office, area offices, depot offices and e-seva centres. Consumers can also check arrears and pay their dues online at https://chennaimetrowater.tn.gov.in/.

