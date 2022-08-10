CMDA to make Madhavaram bus terminus a net zero emission zone

The CMDA plans to upgrade the solar power plant at Madhavaram Mofussil Bus Terminus to generate 1,000 units of power a day. | Photo Credit: K. PICHUMANI

The Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) has done a study to offset the carbon emission by opting for on-grid solar power plant system at the Madhavaram Mofussil Bus Terminus

The Madhavaram Mofussil Bus Terminus (MMBT) could well become the first terminus to earn the “Net Zero Carbon Emission” status in the State.

The Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) has done a study to offset the carbon emission by opting for “on-grid solar power plant system” and achieve “net zero carbon emission status” for the terminus.

Anshul Mishra, Member-Secretary of CMDA, said in a first of its kind in the State, the bus terminus would completely switch to green energy. A study to synergise the energy conservation and efficiency enhancement through on-grid solar power generation to migrate towards “net zero carbon” status has been completed. He said the report, which has been shared with The Hindu, covers detailed feasibility study for supplying the bus terminus with solar power and evacuating the excess power to the electricity grid through net metering concept.

Mr. Mishra said the CMDA, based on the success of the project, planned to make Kilambakkam and Kuthambakkam bus termini also into net zero emission structures. As part of the mega green energy project, the CMDA plans to install 10 mega watt (MW) solar plants generating 30,500 units a day in the three bus termini.

For MMBT, the CMDA, which installed 12 KW solar plant, is planning to upgrade it to 300 KW to generate 1,000 units a day and achieve net zero energy status.

The study conducted by the Centre for Urbanization Buildings and Environment (CUBE), a joint venture between the Tamil Nadu Government and IIT Madras, has prepared the detailed project report (DPR). A comprehensive study of site assessment, energy audit, carbon footprint assessment to achieve net zero emission calculation, the solar plant technology to be selected and a drone survey to check the technical aspects for installing the solar plant were conducted as part of the DPR.

On an average, the Madhavaram bus terminus has an electrical load of nearly 300 KW for powering lights, fans, air conditioners, motor pumps and heavy duty air circular fans. Also, the standby generator coughs out smoke emission. Spread over eight acres of land, the complex uses on an average 30,000 units a month and coughing out carbon dioxide of 272 tonnes every year. It is expected to reach 330 tonnes a year in future.

The DPR has suggested opting for third generation photo voltaic roof top solar plant to maximise the energy output by installing more than 480 panels covering 1,450 sq. m. The cost of the project has been put at ₹2 crore and to be completed over a period of 150 days.

After the installation of LED lights, the complex may opt for BLDC fans leading to savings of 30,000 units of power yearly. In other words, the power bill would be come down by about ₹2.50 lakh a year. The study highlights the need for switching to energy efficient motors for water and sewage treatment plants.