CMDA appoints consultants to prepare project reports for taking up rejuvenation of lakes in Chennai Metropolitan area

October 15, 2023 10:39 pm | Updated 10:39 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) has roped in consultants to prepare Detailed Project Reports for the rejuvenation of ten prominent lakes in the Chennai Metropolitan region.

The lakes earmarked for revival include Perumbakkam, Retteri, Mudichur, Madambakkam, Sembakkam, Ayanambakkam, Velachery, Adambakkam, Puzhal, and Kolathur.

Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority chairman and Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P.K. Sekar Babu said, “The State government made an announcement to rejuvenate 10 lakes in the Chennai Metro area. After a national-level design competition, 10 best landscape consultants have been selected to prepare the DPRs.”

Following the announcement by Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy in the State Assembly in 2022, the government has allocated ₹100 crore for the project.

The proposed initiatives encompass a wide array of measures such as strengthening bunds, walking tracks, cycling tracks, open gym, lake boundary enhancement, lake rejuvenation, lake edge treatment, slope treatment, themed gardens, constructed wetlands, sewage treatment plant (STP) or water purifying methods, temporary structures, parking (depending on footfall), ticketing facilities, amphitheatres, canteen, street furniture, water sports, decks, bird watching facilities, fishing deck, play area, outdoor work spaces, public convenience, universally accessible design, miyawaki urban forest and boating.

As per the design briefing, each of the lakes is unique and requires customised programming depending on current lake health, availability of land and suitability to the surrounding neighbourhood. The designs will explore opportunities to include physical activities, bird watching, performing arts and experiential landscape.

The initiative includes the sprawling 450-acre Perumbakkam lake, the 400-acre Retteri lake, and the rain-fed Madambakkam lake which covers 80 acres. It also targets addressing issues such as waterlogging in Velachery lake and pollution caused by untreated sewage in Ayanambakkam lake, officials said.

