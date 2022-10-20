CMC professor elected as member of U.S.-based National Academy of Medicine

Gagandeep Kang

Professor Gagandeep Kang, a microbiologist at the Christian Medical College, Vellore, has been elected as a member of the National Academy of Medicine (NAM), 2022 batch.

According to a press release, Dr. Kang has been elected for her outstanding contributions to understanding and improving child health through her research in enteric infectious diseases, which occurs due to microorganisms that affect the intestines, and vaccinology over decades benefiting children in India and low and middle-income countries. Of the total 100 new members of NAM, Dr. Kang is the only scientist from Asia for the 2022 batch.

Established originally as the Institute of Medicine in 1970 by the National Academy of Sciences in the U.S., the National Academy of Medicine addresses critical issues in health, science, medicine, and related policy. NAM works alongside the National Academy of Sciences and National Academy of Engineering to provide independent, objective analysis and advice to United States.

“I am very happy to work with my team. Srinath Reddy was the first, Soumya Swaminathan was the second and I am the third Indian to receive this recognition,” Dr. Kang told The Hindu.

In his message, Vikram Mathews, Director, CMC, congratulated Dr. Kang on her achievement. He said that election to the Academy is considered one of the highest honours in the fields of health and medicine and recognises individuals who have demonstrated outstanding professional achievement and commitment to service. At least one-quarter of the membership is selected from fields outside the health professions — for example, from such fields as law, engineering, social sciences, and the humanities, he said.