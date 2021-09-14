CM must move swiftly to get assent on NEET Bill, says Alagiri

CHENNAI

14 September 2021

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri on Monday lauded Chief Minister M.K. Stalin for getting the Bill to ‘dispense’ with NEET passed in the Assembly.

Mr. Alagiri said the DMK government must move quickly to get the assent of the President to the Bill and get it enacted into a law and that there was no doubt Mr. Stalin would move swiftly in that regard.

He also assured that the parties of the Secular Progressive Alliance in the State will raise the issue in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha and ensure Tamil Nadu gets exemption from NEET.

Mr. Alagiri also accused the AIADMK of being anti-people as the erstwhile AIADMK government had remained silent for two years on the fact that the NEET Bill passed in the Assembly was not granted assent by the President. “The AIADMK government disrespected the Assembly. This sort of a behaviour can be given any punishment,” he said.

He also accused the AIADMK of not even condoling the deaths of 16 students who died by suicide during their regime but were now being opportunistic in demanding compensation for the students.