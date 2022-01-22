CM inspects stormwater drain work in Kolathur

CHENNAI

22 January 2022 04:09 IST

Stalin inaugurates water scheme at tenements

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday visited his Kolathur Assembly constituency and inspected the work on stormwater drains and roads.

The Chief Minister inaugurated a project to supply drinking water to tenements of the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board on Jawahar Salai at Gowthamapuram, a release said.

In G.K.M. Colony, he inspected work relating to clearing of drain during monsoon and work in Ashok Avenue, Rangadas Colony and Anjugam Nagar.

Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru, Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P.K. Sekarbabu, Chennai North MP Kalanidhi Veerasamy, Commissioner of Greater Chennai Corporation Gagandeep Singh Bedi, nd Managing Director of Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board C. Vijayaraj Kumar accompanied the Chief Minister.