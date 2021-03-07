Ranganathan elected CII southern region chief

C.K. Ranganathan

CHENNAI

07 March 2021 01:15 IST

Suchitra K. Ella is deputy chairperson

C.K. Ranganathan, Chairman and Managing Director of Cavinkare Pvt. Ltd., has been elected chairman of the Confederation of India Industry (CII) southern region for the year 2021-22. He was the deputy chairman of the CII southern region in 2019-20.

Suchitra K. Ella, co-founder and joint managing director of Bharat Biotech International Ltd, Hyderabad, has been elected deputy chairperson of the CII southern region for the year 2021-22. She was the chairperson of CII Andhra Pradesh for 2012-13 and the founding chairwoman of CII IWN southern region during 2013-15.

Advertising

Advertising