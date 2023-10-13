City police forms special teams to monitor, take action against violations of condition during release of ‘Leo’ starring Vijay

October 13, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

Commissioner of Police (CoP) Sandeep Rai Rathore said special teams have been formed to monitor and take action against violations of conditions imposed in the government order for the screening of Leo movie, starring Vijay.

The Government of Tamil Nadu has issued an order imposing certain conditions for the screening of Leo in theatres. Orders have been issued to screen five shows of the movie daily, including a special show, from morning 9 a.m. to early morning 1.30 a.m. from October 19 to 24.

Theatre owners who have got permission to screen the movie, have been directed to ensure adequate security arrangements for the public, sufficient vehicle parking space and also ensure free flow of traffic. Tickets should not be sold at exorbitant rates. Further, in the government order it has been mentioned that special teams have been formed to monitor the screening of the movie. Commissioner of Police, Greater Chennai and Districts Collectors have also been asked to monitor.

ADVERTISEMENT

Accordingly, Mr. Rathore has urged the theatre owners who would be screening the Leo movie to adhere to the instructions mentioned in the government order and also ensure safety and security of the public besides creating adequate parking facility. Further, the Commissioner said that theatre owners should comply with the timings mentioned in the order and action would be taken against them if tickets were sold at an exorbitant rate.

The CoP has further informed that action would be taken against the theatre owners who violate the conditions imposed in the government order. Further, the CoP has warned that action would be taken against those who indulge in criminal activities under the garb of crowd and also against those who indulge in violence.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.