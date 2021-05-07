City Police Commissioner , officers pay tributes to head constable who died of COVID-19

CHENNAI

07 May 2021 00:17 IST

City Police Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal and other senior officers on Friday paid floral tributes to the portrait of a head constable S. Kamalanathan, who succumbed to COVID-19 recently.

Kamalanathan joined police service in 1999 and was serving as a head constable with the Motor Vehicle unit of Armed Reserve, Pudupet. He died without responding to the treatment at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital on Tuesday.

At Rajarathinam stadium, police officers and other personnel observed a two-minute silence as mark of respect to the deceased.

Advertising

Advertising