City Police Commissioner flags off 100 patrol vehicles fitted with new beacon lights 

The City Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal on Monday flagged off 100 patrol vehicles fitted with new beacon lights.

At Rajarathinam Stadium, Mr. Jiwal, along with Additional Commissioner, Headquarters J.Loganathan inspected the vehicles fitted with new lights at a cost of ₹22.75 lakh that was received under Corporate Social Responsibility Fund.

At present, the Greater Chennai City Police has over 91 main patrol vehicles for law and order duties, 36 additional patrol vehicles, 104 gypsy patrol vehicles, 41 special mobile patrol vehicles, 47 traffic patrol vehicles and 35 pink patrol vehicles — 345 patrol vehicles in all — operated and connected with the control room.

