City Police Commissioner flags off 100 patrol vehicles fitted with new beacon lights 

The new lights were fitted at a cost of ₹22.75 lakh

The Hindu Bureau
October 03, 2022 23:54 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

City Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal, along with Additional Commissioner, Headquarters J.Loganathan inspected the patrol vehicles at Rajarathinam Stadium.

The City Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal on Monday flagged off 100 patrol vehicles fitted with new beacon lights. 

ADVERTISEMENT

At Rajarathinam Stadium, Mr. Jiwal, along with Additional Commissioner, Headquarters J.Loganathan inspected the vehicles fitted with new lights at a cost of ₹22.75 lakh that was received under Corporate Social Responsibility Fund. 

At present, the Greater Chennai City Police has over 91 main patrol vehicles for law and order duties, 36 additional patrol vehicles, 104 gypsy patrol vehicles, 41 special mobile patrol vehicles, 47 traffic patrol vehicles and 35 pink patrol vehicles — 345 patrol vehicles in all — operated and connected with the control room.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Ends

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app