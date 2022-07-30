Chennai

City hospital performs 50 surgeries to cure kidney stone disease

Saveetha Medical College and Hospitals has performed 50 simultaneous bilateral endoscopic surgeries (SBES) for kidney stone disease in adult and paediatric patients since 2018.

A bilateral kidney stone disease patient undergoes multiple surgeries to achieve cure. In SBES, two teams of urologists operate on both the kidneys at the same time in a minimally invasive method.

One team operates on the renal stone disease, while the other team accesses the opposite kidney via the urethra to achieve complete clearance of the stone. Through this, multiple procedures were avoided, according to a press release.

