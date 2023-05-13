ADVERTISEMENT

Chitlapakkam residents participate in awareness walk to preserve lake

May 13, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Residents participating in a walk to create awareness on the need to presreve the Chitlapakkam and Sembakkam lakes on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Residents of Sri Sarvamangala Nagar, Chitlapakkam, and representatives of various organisations took part in an awareness walk on Saturday to conserve Sembakkam lake.

M. Ravi, secretary of the Sri Sarvamangala Nagar Residents Welfare Association, said nearly 100 participants walked 4 km to highlight the need to accelerate improvement work in the lakes.

Though a ₹25-crore project is being executed, no proper inlet channel has been formed to bring rainwater from catchment areas. A proper link has to be collected to transfer surplus water from Chitlapakkam to Sembakkam lake, he said.

