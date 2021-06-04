Children’s palliative care trust website launched

CHENNAI

04 June 2021 23:11 IST

The website of Golden Butterflies Children’s Palliative Care Foundation, a not-for-profit, public charitable trust, was launched by Dr. Malini Parthasarathy, Chairperson, The Hindu Group Publishing Pvt. Ltd, on Friday.

She praised the idea of developing the website www.goldenbutterflies.in to connect with child-patients and caregivers virtually.

Dr. Malini Partharasarathy appreciated the role played by Golden Butterflies in counselling and mailing edutainment kits for child-patients to boost their spirits during the pandemic when all other medical treatment, including paediatric oncology, had been subsumed by COVID-19.

S. Santhanakrishnan, founder, PKF Sridhar & Santhanam LLP and patron, Golden Butterflies, commended the foundation for working with child-patients in painful circumstances and pledged his support.

At the virtual event, Dr. Mary Ann Muckaden, professor, Palliative Medicine, Tata Memorial Hospital, Mumbai, and medical adviser of the organisation, briefed the audience about the importance of paediatric palliative care.